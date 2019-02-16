|
|
Mary V. (Burke) Sampson, 86, died Thursday February 14, 2019, after a period of failing health. Born and raised in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Jeremiah and Bridget (Hunt) Burke and a graduate of the former St. Patrick High School in Brockton. Prior to her move to Whitman fifteen years ago, Mary had been a longtime resident of Brockton and worked many years as an account analyst for Bradlees. She loved to sew and crochet and was happy to share her talents with gifts for her many friends' family members. She also enjoyed ceramics and was an avid reader, but her greatest joy was the time spent surrounded by her large family. She is survived by her children, Karen Sampson of Fla., Deane Sampson Jr. of Brockton, Margaret Poliseno of Fla., Deana Porter and her husband Gary of Brockton, Karlton Sampson of Brockton, John Sampson of Brockton, Diane Houde and her husband Michael of Brockton and Tara Sampson and her fiance Anthony Sergio of Bridgewater; and her sister, Margaret Sylvia of Brockton. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Ann Flynn and Jay and Jeremiah Burke. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, February 18, from 3-6 p.m. in the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman. Burial will be at a later date in the Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. By request of the family, all other services are omitted. Donations in her name may be made to American Parkinson Disease, 72 East Concord Street, Rm. C3, Boston, MA 02118. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 16, 2019