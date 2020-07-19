1/1
Mary W. Shevory
Mary Shevory, 76, of Brockton, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020. Born and raised in Assonet, she attended Durfee High School in Fall River. Mary earned her B.A. and graduated valedictorian from SMU while working and raising a family. She was a local business owner for many years before retiring as a planner for MEMA. Devoted advocate for the environment, equal rights and animal rights. Family and friends knew her as clever, quick witted, creative, caring, and funny. Also a profoundly bad dancer and vocalist. She belonged to the Brockton Garden Club and loved gardening, baking, and her many animal rescues. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bartley, daughter, Mariette Wright, and sister, Elaine Tuck. She is survived by her daughters, Valerie Kimball and Claudette Riley, grandson, Justin Morris, nieces, April and Faith Tuck, and cousin, Elizabeth Williams. Per her request, her body was donated to Tufts University. Due to Covid a memorial will be set at a later date. She is beloved and missed by all who knew her.

Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 19, 2020.
