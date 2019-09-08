The Enterprise Obituaries
|
Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
1927 - 2019
Mary Walsh Obituary
Mary "Irene" (McPhee) Walsh, 92, a longtime resident of Stoughton, died unexpectedly at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving children. She was the wife of the late John F. Walsh. Daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine L. (Gillis) McPhee, she was born in Boston and raised in Roslindale. Irene was a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy in Roxbury. She was a devoted mother and homemaker who will be dearly missed by her family. She also was a switchboard operator at Goddard Memorial Hospital in Stoughton for 20 years. Irene was very active at Immaculate Conception Church in Stoughton, where she was a longtime Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Catholic Women's Guild. She was also a member of the Stoughton Women's Club and the Stoughton Red Hats. Irene is survived by her children, William F. Walsh and his wife Diane of Taunton, Daniel J. Walsh and his wife Lynn of Duxbury, John R. Walsh and his wife Janice of Abington, Edward A. Walsh and his wife Nancy of Braintree and Catherine M. Pacheco and her husband Albert of Cambridge. She was predeceased by her brothers, John "Bernard" McPhee and James McPhee. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 dear sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Visiting hours will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton, on Friday, September 13, from 9-11 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church, Stoughton at 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Irene's memory may be made to the "With One Voice" capital campaign at Immaculate Conception Parish or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com. Farley Funeral Home 781-344-2676
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 8, 2019
