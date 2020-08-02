1/1
MaryAnne Twomey
MaryAnne (Hefler) Twomey, age 78, of Hanson, formerly of Brockton, died July 24, 2020, at Wingate at Silver Lake. MaryAnne was born in Weymouth, daughter of the late Wilson H. and Isabel J. (Jacinto) Hefler. She was raised in Whitman and was a 1959 graduate of Whitman High School. MaryAnne was fun loving, caring and generous. She enjoyed traveling, reading, dancing and singing with her granddaughters, volunteering at Good Samaritan Hospital, spending time with family and friends, and taking family vacations to Florida. MaryAnne was the loving mother of George F. "Skip" Cullen III of Hanson, Erin Cullen and her boyfriend Bobby Burnett of Abington and Daniel Cullen of Middleboro; grandmother of Danyele Cullen and her boyfriend Chris D'Alessandro and Lauren Schuberth; and sister of Joan Meloro of Plantation, FL and Kelly Hoye and her husband Kevin of S. Carolina. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services are private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For online condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.

Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
