Matilda Baldwin
Matilda "Tilda" (Turner) Baldwin, 89, died peacefully at Rose Court at Linden Ponds in Hingham on July 17, 2020. She fulfilled her wish of making it to her 90th year. Tilda was predeceased in 2019 by her husband of 64 years, Ted. She is survived and loved by her three daughters, Betsy Baldwin Brink and her husband John of Norwell, Carla Baldwin McRae and her husband David of Raynham and Tracey Baldwin Shea and her husband Bob of Burlington, NC, in addition to her five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Given the current circumstances, a private interment will be held at UCC Norwell. A celebration of Tilda's life will be scheduled when it is safe to gather. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tilda's memory may be made to either of two organization that were dear to her Father Bill's & Mainspring House at helpfbms.org/donate or UCC Norwell Memorial Fund. (For UCC Norwell, checks made out to "UCC Norwell" with "Tilda Baldwin" on the memo line can be mailed to 460 Main Street, Norwell, MA 02061, or you may donate online. Select "Memorial Fund" under "UCC Norwell" and type "Tilda Baldwin" in the blank field next to the dollar amount.) To view an enhanced obituary, share a remembrance or condolence, please visit Tildas tribute page at www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-659-2200

Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home
30 Central St
Norwell, MA 02061
(781) 659-2200
