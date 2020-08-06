Matilda Ritucci, of Stoughton, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, in Copley of Stoughton, at the age of 96. Born September 8, 1924, in Brockton, she was the beloved daughter of the late Domenic and Clementina (DiStefano) Ritucci. She was the dear sister of the late Josephine DiCarlo, Clara Ruggerio, Imbriano, Joseph, and Mario Ritucci. Matilda is survived by her many devoted and loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and extended family. Out of genuine concern for those her family love and care deeply about during this difficult time throughout the world and in the community, the family will gather to celebrate Matilda's life and remember the love she shared with those she touched during a graveside funeral service in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines at Calvary Cemetery, 163 N Cary St., Brockton, on Friday, August 7, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Copley at Stoughton, Patient Activities, 380 Sumner St., Stoughton, MA 02072. The Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home of Waltham assisted Matilda's family with arrangements.



