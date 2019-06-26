|
|
Matthew A. Bennett, 46, of Bridgewater, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Born January 10, 1973, in Stoughton, he was a son of Ann L. (Jezard) Bennett and the late Carleton R. Bennett. Matthew was raised and educated in Bridgewater. He was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School, Class of 1992. He attended Stonehill College. Matthew had been working for The Crate Escape in Charlestown. Matthew loved words; he was an avid reader and writer of stories and poems. He also loved to draw. Most of all he treasured spending time with his family, especially his daughter, Chloe. Matthew is survived by his mother, Ann L. (Jezard) Bennett; his daughter, Chloe E. Lawson; his siblings, Lynn A. Karlson and her husband Arthur, Carleton R. Bennett II and his wife Susan and John S. Bennett and his wife Amy; his nieces and nephews, Samantha, Deanna, Lily, Jacob, Abigail and Christian. He is also survived by his several great-nieces and nephews and his dear friend Meredith Stanton. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m. in the Central Congregational Church, 2 Webster St., Middleboro. Arrangements made by the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Homes, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater. www.ccgfuneralhome.com Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on June 26, 2019