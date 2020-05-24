|
Matthew J. Quilitzsch of Brockton passed away May 14, 2020 at his home in Brockton unexpectedly at the age of 48. Matt was born in Winchester, MA, raised and educated in the Brockton Public Schools, and lived in Brockton for most of his life. Matt worked for Water Safety Services of Woburn as an inspector of back flow preventers. Matt loved traveling to Vermont and spending time at his grandparents home on Maidstone Lake. He was well known for always helping others. He enjoyed working with his hands and over the years had helped countless friends and family with home improvement projects, both big and small. Matt was a hard worker, a great role model, son, brother, uncle, godfather and friend. Beloved son of Herman H. (Butch) Quilitzsch of Whitman and the late Donna (Heitz) Neil. Brother of Jennifer L. Hathaway of Pembroke, Robyn Neil of Holbrook, Lisa J. Hartwell of Plymouth, Amy E. Kobza of Fairhaven and the late Christopher L. Quilitzsch; stepson of John R. Neil of Middleboro and Margaret A. Quilitzsch-McLean of Buzzards Bay; former husband to Michelle Musto. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to the Covid-19 gathering restrictions, all services for Matt will be private. For online guestbook www.ccgfuneralhome.com Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on May 24, 2020