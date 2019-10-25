|
|
Matthew Skorohod, 42, of Falmouth, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 21, in his home. Matthew was a graduate of Cardinal Spellman High School, Brockton, and attended Bridgewater State College. He was a long-time employee of Briggs Engineering in Rockland. In addition to his loving parents, Sheila (Connor) and Paul Skorohod of Rehoboth, his devoted partner, Erin Pierce and her daughter, Kira, Matthew is survived by his sister, Regina Welch and her husband, Christopher, of Rehoboth, and his brothers, Sean, his wife, Hope, of East Bridgewater and Nathaniel of Abington. He will be sadly missed by his nieces, Madeline Welch, Emma Skorohod, and his nephew, Sean Skorohod, Jr. and his many aunts, uncles, and cousins. His funeral services will be held on Tuesday October 29th at 9:15 a.m. from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St (Rt 58 at the rotary circle) Whitman, followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. in the St. Bridget Church Abington. Burial will follow in the St Patrick Cemetery, Rockland. Visitation will be on Monday October 28th from 4 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Matthews name to Childrens Hospital, Boston, MA. For online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 25, 2019