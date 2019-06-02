|
Maude C. Ware, age 86, a former longtime resident of Abington, passed away on May 29, 2019, from natural causes, in Austin, Texas. After her family moved from Maine to Abington, she graduated from Abington High School, and later from Bridgewater State College with a teaching degree in Special Education. Maude worked as a teacher at Abington High School for many years before retiring to Inverness, Fla., then Austin, Texas, to be closer to her family. She was the oldest of 7 sisters, all had names with the same initials MCD. Naming daughters after another sister and sharing initials was a fun tradition the sisters followed with their children. Maude was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church. She enjoyed downhill skiing in her younger years and crocheting in her older years. She was a busy member of a crochet club that donated handmade items to Seton Hospital in Austin. Maude leaves her 4 children; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; her 6 sisters; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Abington will be held at a later date.
Published in The Enterprise on June 2, 2019