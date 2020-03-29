|
|
Maura J. (Kelleher) Kane, age 93, of N. Easton, formerly of Brockton, died March 25, 2020, at Southeast Rehabilitation Center. She was the devoted wife of Robert A. Kane for 35 years. Maura was born in County Wexford, Ireland, a daughter of the late John and Marion (McTague) Kelleher. Maura was the mother of Sean Kane and his wife Jeanine of North Easton, with whom she made her home; and grandmother of Brigid, Fiona, and Liam Kane. She was the sister of Elah Kelleher and Desmond Kelleher both of Maynooth, Ireland, and the late Astrid, Liam, and Sean Kelleher. Her sister-in-law, Mrs. Marilyn (Kane) Buckley of Brockton, was her particular friend. Due to the constraints of CORVID-19, funeral services for Maura will be held at a later date. Once finalized, a more extensive obituary and details will be posted on the Conley Funeral Home web site www.conleyfuneralhome.com and Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service. Please leave a condolence to Maura's family on the guest book tab on her web page.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 29, 2020