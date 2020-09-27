1/1
Maura J. Kane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maura J. (Kelleher) Kane, age 93, of N. Easton, formerly of Brockton, died March 25, 2020, at South Eastern Rehabilitation. She was the devoted wife of Robert A. Kane for 35 years. Maura was born in County Wexford, Ireland, a daughter of the late John and Marion (McTague) Kelleher. After marrying her husband in 1967, Maura came to Brockton to make her home. Each summer she made her annual trip back to Ireland to spend time with her family. For ten years, Maura worked in the business office of Massasoit Community College. She had been a member of the Twentieth Century Catholic Club and the Toastmasters International. Maura will be remembered as being consistently pleasant and kind and impeccably dressed. She was a faith filled woman who was a wonderful grandmother. Maura was the mother of Sean Kane and his wife Jeanine of North Easton, with whom she made her home, and grandmother of Brigid, Fiona and Liam Kane. She was the sister of Elah Kelleher and Desmond Kelleher both of Maynooth, Ireland and the late Astrid, Liam and Sean Kelleher. A private funeral service will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. For online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Conley Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved