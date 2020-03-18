|
Maureen E. Gulczynski, of South Easton, passed away at home on Monday, March 16, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She was the wife of the late Frank Gulczynski. Maureen was born to the late John Sciarappa and Frances (Wiseman) Friedburg on September 28, 1933. She was a resident of Easton for over 50 years. She graduated from the University of Miami and began her career in Accounting. She absolutely loved her job as an accountant. Maureen liked crocheting, gardening and playing slots at casinos. She had a cottage on White Horse Beach in Plymouth for over 55 years and adored spending time there with family, friends, and especially the grandchildren. The 9 p.m. tea time was one of her favorite pastimes. Maureen was a big lover of all kids and her Panda Bear, Louie, who went everywhere with her and will accompany her home. Maureen is survived by her cousin, Victoria Kelley and her husband Thomas of Fla.; nieces, Ruth Sciarappa of Fla., and Mariam O'Keefe and her husband Frank, also of Fla.; her 2 stepchildren, Susan Gulczynski and Paul Gulczynski and his wife Kim; and her 4 grandchildren, Paul, Alecia, Tritan and Sarah. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, March 18, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Southeast Funeral Home, 93 Center St., Easton. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West St., Braintree. The family understands in this time of uncertainty if you are unable to attend. You are welcome to leave them an online condolence message at www.southeastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 18, 2020