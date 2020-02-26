|
Maureen P. Cobb of Middleboro passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, after a long courageous fight with Alzheimer's Disease and degenerative blindness. Born in South Boston, November 29, 1947, she was the daughter of the late James M. and Anna (Kane) Cobb. She was a former resident of Bridgewater and moved to Middleboro area 15 years ago. Miss Cobb was a graduate of the South Boston High School, class of 1965. Upon graduation she went on to work at the Department of Defense in Boston as a Defense Contract Administrative before retiring to move to the country to raise a family. Once the children were teenagers, she re-entered the work force to begin a retail career as a Department Manager at DH Roberts. Her next career path took her to Polaroid Corporation in Norwood where she was responsible for the inspection of camera parts. She then had the opportunity to be close to home and came back to her retail roots and began a six-year career as the assistant store manager of Decelle, Inc., in Bridgewater. Then at the age of forty-six she decided to go to college and earn her Mental Health Assistant certificate and work on her Human Service associate's degree. Armed with the tools to succeed she began one of her favorite and most rewarding career choices working as a House Manager at New England Villages in Pembroke. Here she found her true calling and shared her passion of helping others with mental and physical challenges. She earned the achievement of Advocate of the Year in 2020 and spent 11 years providing exceptional care. She finished her working career as a bank teller at Bank of American in Randolph before retiring at the age of 62. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and her companion Sully. She especially loved a good Sunday with coffee ice-cream, no nuts from Peaceful Meadows. She is survived by three children, Tammy A. Whittaker and her husband Michael Whittaker, grandchildren Haley and Shannon of Middleboro; Courtney A. Drysdale and boyfriend Joseph Farino, grandchildren Carli Blundell and Nolan Blundell of Bridgewater; Brandon Drysdale and wife Roseanna Drysdale, grandchildren Felicia and Cecilia of New Durham, NH. She is also survived by her brother Michael Cobb and sister-in law Janine Cobb of Marshfield and Anne Cobb of Randolph; and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Richard Cobb and Teresa Yeomans. Special thanks to the care provided by the staff of Nemasket Healthcare who were by Maureens side and exhibited love and incredible support during Maureens journey. All are cordially invited to a funeral procession gathering at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Feb. 28, at the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 103 Center St., Bridgewater, at 10:30 a.m.. Burial will follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2020