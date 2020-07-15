Maureen Rupprecht (Smith), of Jackson, New Hampshire and Biddeford Pool, Maine, passed away on July 1, 2020, at the age of 80 after a long illness. Maureen, one of the 'Smith girls', grew up in Holbrook, Massachusetts with a goal of becoming an artist. She achieved this goal professionally and in every aspect of life, revealing the beauty in everything and every person she touched. Her best tool was love and her family was her masterpiece. Maureen graduated from Holbrook High School, where she was proud to say she was kicked out of math class. She attended the Art Institute of Boston at Lesley University with a focus on design studies. Maureen loved a good party. She would travel on the weekends from Boston to the mountains in New Hampshire to attend ski club parties. At one of these, she met her beloved husband, Sumner Rupprecht. They married and permanently relocated from Boston to the Mount Washington Valley in the 1970s. Maureen founded Glen Group (originally Glen Graphics) in 1976, a marketing and advertising firm. She assembled a team who would become lifelong friends to build a nationally recognized woman-owned firm. Her success exposed the math and business skills she hid behind her artist image. Being loved by Maureen was a joyful experience. Her colorful and meticulous homes were the center of activities for family and friends. She hosted magical holidays with elaborate meals prepared with her signature attention to detail. At her beach house in Biddeford Pool, she taught her nieces to sew and cook, brought guests on hunts for antiques and collectibles at local flea markets and went clamming as often as possible. Maureen passed on her love for Biddeford Pool to many generations and it will be impossible to not think of her during walks on the beach. Maureen was the wife to her late husband, Sumner Rupprecht. Daughter of the late Francis and Jennie (Stanley) Smith. Devoted sister to Rita Smith of Boston, MA, Cecelia Vaida of Eastford, CT, Claire OBrien of Springfield, MA, Francis Smith of Revere Beach, MA, Kathy Delaney-Smith of Newton, MA and was predeceased by her sisters Patricia Smith and Madelyn Madow. Also survived by loving brothers- and sisters-in-law, and many more adoring nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life and an exhibition of her artwork will be held later when it is safe for family and friends to gather.



