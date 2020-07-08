Maureen S. (Tucker) Phaneuf, age 62 of Brockton, died peacefully, July 5, 2020 at her home. Maureen was the wife of the late Peter A. Phaneuf. Born, raised and educated in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Alice (Perry) Tucker. Maureen devoted her life to her children, grandchildren, and her beloved pets. She would do anything for anyone. She worked as a bartender for several local bars and restaurants. She enjoyed crafting and was always first in line to try out the latest As seen on TV fad. She loved Tom Brady and the Patriots and she never missed a game. Maureen was the loving mother of Jeremy Phaneuf and his companion Jessie Cruise, Melissa Baptista and her husband Jovino, and Christina Phaneuf all of Brockton, and Melanie Auger and her husband Jack of Plymouth; grandmother of Taylor, Keana, Mackenzie, Jeremy, Jr., Jovino, Jr., Emma, Dillon, Aidan, Peter 'PJ' and Isabelle and great grandmother of Lucy. She was the sister of Donna Swanson of Brockton, Denise Erickson of Avon, Mark Tucker of Bridgewater and Michael Silvia of Brockton. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. Maureen also had a special love for her dog Jasmine 'Jazzy'. Visitation will be held at the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton, Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4-7pm. Burial will be at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery. Donations in Maureens name may be made to Southcoast Hospice, 200 Mill Rd. Ste 120, Fairhaven, MA 02719 or an animal charity of your choice
. For online condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com
or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.