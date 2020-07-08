1/
Maureen S. Phaneuf
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maureen S. (Tucker) Phaneuf, age 62 of Brockton, died peacefully, July 5, 2020 at her home. Maureen was the wife of the late Peter A. Phaneuf. Born, raised and educated in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Alice (Perry) Tucker. Maureen devoted her life to her children, grandchildren, and her beloved pets. She would do anything for anyone. She worked as a bartender for several local bars and restaurants. She enjoyed crafting and was always first in line to try out the latest As seen on TV fad. She loved Tom Brady and the Patriots and she never missed a game. Maureen was the loving mother of Jeremy Phaneuf and his companion Jessie Cruise, Melissa Baptista and her husband Jovino, and Christina Phaneuf all of Brockton, and Melanie Auger and her husband Jack of Plymouth; grandmother of Taylor, Keana, Mackenzie, Jeremy, Jr., Jovino, Jr., Emma, Dillon, Aidan, Peter 'PJ' and Isabelle and great grandmother of Lucy. She was the sister of Donna Swanson of Brockton, Denise Erickson of Avon, Mark Tucker of Bridgewater and Michael Silvia of Brockton. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. Maureen also had a special love for her dog Jasmine 'Jazzy'. Visitation will be held at the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton, Friday, July 10, 2020 from 4-7pm. Burial will be at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery. Donations in Maureens name may be made to Southcoast Hospice, 200 Mill Rd. Ste 120, Fairhaven, MA 02719 or an animal charity of your choice. For online condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved