Mavis Merrill-Duffy

Mavis (Dunn) Merrill-Duffy of Halifax passed away May 1, 2020. Mavis is survived by her son, Kurt and his wife Suzanne of Ft. Meyers, Fla., and Quechee, Vt.; stepchildren, Mimi Kozak and Jed and Bob Duffy; and by her siblings, Roberta Bird of Fort Worth, Texas, and Maxine Downie of Auburn, Maine. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her children, Kendra "Kendy" in 1962 and K. Scott in 2014, as well as her brother, Lloyd "Bill" Dunn. A memorial service will be held at the Halifax Congregational Church, 503 Plymouth St. (Rte. 106), Halifax, on Saturday, October 10, at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. For more information and to sign an online condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements by Leighton-MacKinnon Funeral Home, Hanson.