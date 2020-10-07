1/
Mavis Merrill-Duffy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mavis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mavis (Dunn) Merrill-Duffy of Halifax passed away May 1, 2020. Mavis is survived by her son, Kurt and his wife Suzanne of Ft. Meyers, Fla., and Quechee, Vt.; stepchildren, Mimi Kozak and Jed and Bob Duffy; and by her siblings, Roberta Bird of Fort Worth, Texas, and Maxine Downie of Auburn, Maine. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her children, Kendra "Kendy" in 1962 and K. Scott in 2014, as well as her brother, Lloyd "Bill" Dunn. A memorial service will be held at the Halifax Congregational Church, 503 Plymouth St. (Rte. 106), Halifax, on Saturday, October 10, at 1 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. For more information and to sign an online condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneralhomes.com Arrangements by Leighton-MacKinnon Funeral Home, Hanson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved