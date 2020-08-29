Melvin Cowe Jr. of Halifax, a lifelong golf fanatic, amateur champion, and 2-time cancer survivor, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2020 at the age of 91. He is survived by his devoted wife of 67 years, Claire, who took care of him until his passing. He leaves behind his loving children Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Cowe of Edgewater, Florida, Patti Gortner of Castle Pines, Colorado, Mrs. Karen Leighton of New York, New York and Dr. Kathi Cowe and fianc Paul Leonard of Taunton, Massachusetts. He also leaves behind his sisters, Mrs. Dorothy Mareb of Hingham, Massachusetts and Mrs. Janet Coleford of Bridgewater, Massachusetts, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Cook of Sebastian, Florida and Mr. and Mrs. Jack Leary of Easton, Massachusetts and three grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. Born October 29, 1924 in Braintree, Massachusetts, Mel's greatest passion throughout his life was golf: playing, teaching, coaching local children, watching golf on TV and ultimately combining his passion with his career by selling golf equipment for Taylor Made. His love affair with golf began at age 9 when he walked miles from his Weymouth home every day to caddy at Furnace Brook Golf Club in Hingham. Over the years his talent, hard work and his fervent belief that 'it never rains on the golf course,' earned him a handicap often calculated in single digits, along with many championships and trophies. His most prestigious titles included the 1965 Southeast Amateur Championship and the 1988 Senior Amateur Championship. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and mentor and will be sorely missed. Mel was also proud to serve his country in the Air Force during the Korean War. The family is planning a private memorial service and in lieu of flowers, requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3 Speen St , Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. To sign Mel's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com