Melvin L. Crest of Plymouth, formerly of Bridgewater, died peacefully on April 11, 2020, following a lengthy illness. He was 79. He was born on October 16, 1940 in Brockton, son of the late Daniel E. and Marjorie (Terry) Crest. He was a graduate of Bridgewater High School, Class of 1958 and attended the former Bridgewater State College. A veteran, Melvin served in the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army for 20 years prior to receiving his Honorable Discharge. He worked as an x-ray technician at the former Fitzsimons Army Hospital for over 20 years prior to retirement. Devoted brother of Kenneth W. Crest, Sr. and his wife Nancy, of Middleboro, Jane E. Crest of Bridgewater, the late Bruce E. Crest and his late wife Scotia Crest. Uncle of Kenneth W. Crest, Jr., Kimberly Dole, Jonathan Crest, Lauren O'Connell and Brian Crest. Nephew of Gloria Burke of Lakeville. Cousin of Cathy Hull and John Burke. Also survived by Lauren's children, Bruce and Lily O'Connell. Funeral services and interment private. To send condolences: www.oneillfuneral.com
