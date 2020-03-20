|
Melvin R. Tibbetts, 77, of Abington, passed away on March 16, 2020. He was the loving husband of Elizabeth "Bette" (Kelly) of Abington; loving father of twin children, Justin of Abington and Alison of Weymouth; beloved son of the late Maurice and Demerise (Begin); beloved brother of the late Calvin Tibbetts and Gloria (Tibbetts) Parent. A memorial prayer service will be held at a later date at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, Abington. For future details and online guest book, please go to www.quealyandson.com. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations in his memory to South Shore Rehab and Skilled Nursing, 115 North Ave., Rockland, MA 02370, Facility's Activities Department, to be used for musical entertainment programs for the patients and residents.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 20, 2020