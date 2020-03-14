|
|
Meredith J. (Fullerton) Condon, 82, of Whitman, died on March 11, 2020, at New England Sinai Hospital, after a short illness. She was born and raised in Whitman and graduated from Whitman High School, Class of 1955. Merrie was a loving mother who took pride in caring for her family and home. After retiring from the insurance business, she enjoyed spending time with her husband at their cottage in Buzzards Bay. Merrie loved her family and friends. She was the wife to the late Jay D. Condon of Whitman for 55 years, and the mother to the late Glen D. Condon and Sean M. Condon. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa M. Condon of So. Boston; her son, Gary J. Condon of Hanson; and her daughter, Susan F. (Condon) Daily, wife of C. Michael Daily of Whitman. She is also survived by several grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Meredith was the sister to Robert Fullerton, Bernice Reid, and the late John Fullerton, Bela Fullerton, Richard Fullerton, Judith Markella, Priscilla DiLorenzo and Betty Crane. Her services will be Tuesday, March 17, at 10:15 a.m. from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the Holy Ghost Church, Whitman. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held 4-8 p.m. on Monday, March 16. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Merrie's grandson Timothy's day habilitation program, Grow Associates, Inc., 68 Masseo Drive, Randolph, MA 02368, or follow the link to contribute on line at grow-associates.org.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2020