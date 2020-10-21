Meredith Lou (Packard) DeLong, of Carlisle, passed away Oct. 15, 2020. Born in Brockton, January 10, 1938, to the late Donald and Marguerite Packard, Merry grew up in Whitman, where she was Whitman High School's valedictorian for the class of 1955. She was a past Worthy Advisor for the Brockton Assembly #20 International Order of Rainbow Girls. She attended Fisher Junior College in Boston graduating in 1957 with an associate's degree in Secretarial Science. While attending Fisher she met Darrol F. DeLong Jr., a student at M.I.T. and on June 11, 1958, they were married. In 1962, they moved to Acton to start a family. In 1970, the family temporarily relocated to Kwajalein, Marshall Islands, where Merry worked at a local paper and participated in community theatre. After returning to the states, the family had a new home built in Carlisle in 1974, where she again worked at a local paper, The Mosquito. Merry was a longtime employee of Assurance Technology Corporation, retiring in 1998. Over the years Merry enjoyed sewing, knitting, making preserves, and traveling. She and her husband vacationed in Hawaii, Tahiti and American Samoa, Germany, many islands in the Caribbean and beaches along the East Coast from Cape Cod to Florida. She leaves behind her husband of 62 years, Darrol, daughters Laura DeLong of Maynard, Susan Coulter of Acton, and Elaine DeLong of Carlisle, grandson Kyle Coulter and his wife Erin Fitzmaurice of Boxborough, sisters Joy Franey and her husband Jim of Abington, Gay Wilson and her husband Steve of Bridgewater, brother Steve Packard and his wife Lee of Lakeville, sister-in-law Carolee Packard of Pocasset. She was predeceased by her brother Donald "Bud" Packard Jr. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Meredith for a period of visitation on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 11 am - 1 pm in the Concord Funeral Home, 74 Belknap St., Concord. Burial will follow at 1:30 pm in Green Cemetery, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, gifts to The Gleason Public Library, 22 Bedford Rd., Carlisle, MA 01741. The Mosquito Fund, 662A Bedford Rd., Carlisle, MA or the Carlisle COA, 66 Westford St., Carlisle, MA are appreciated. Arrangements under the care of Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit www.concordfuneral.com
