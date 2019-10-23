|
Meredith L. "Merry" Pickett, 91, of West Bridgewater, formerly of Brockton, passed away peacefully at home on October 20, 2019. A graduate of Brockton Business School, she retired from Bay State Gas after 33 years there. She enjoyed bowling, reading, and going to the beach. Meredith was the beloved sister of Nancy A. Goodwin, with whom she resided, and the late Edgar "Ray" Pickett; loving aunt of Susan Russo of Brockton, Kathy Arena of Middleboro, Kent Goodwin of West Bridgewater, Michelle Purssell of Brockton, Lisa Fontes of Colorado Springs, and the late Edgar R. "Eddie" Pickett Jr.; and a great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to her funeral service on Friday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m. in Christ Congregational Church, UCC, 1350 Pleasant St., Brockton, with visitation in the church beginning at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Melrose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to National M.S. Society, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 23, 2019