Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Congregational Church
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Congregational Church
1350 Pleasant St
Brockton,, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Melrose Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Meredith Pickett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Meredith L. Pickett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Meredith L. Pickett Obituary
Meredith L. "Merry" Pickett, 91, of West Bridgewater, formerly of Brockton, passed away peacefully at home on October 20, 2019. A graduate of Brockton Business School, she retired from Bay State Gas after 33 years there. She enjoyed bowling, reading, and going to the beach. Meredith was the beloved sister of Nancy A. Goodwin, with whom she resided, and the late Edgar "Ray" Pickett; loving aunt of Susan Russo of Brockton, Kathy Arena of Middleboro, Kent Goodwin of West Bridgewater, Michelle Purssell of Brockton, Lisa Fontes of Colorado Springs, and the late Edgar R. "Eddie" Pickett Jr.; and a great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to her funeral service on Friday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m. in Christ Congregational Church, UCC, 1350 Pleasant St., Brockton, with visitation in the church beginning at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Melrose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to National M.S. Society, 101A First Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Meredith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waitt Funeral Home
Download Now