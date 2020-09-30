Merri Lynn Weinberg died peacefully on September 17, 2020. She was the daughter of Ralph and Bertha Weinberg and the sister of Ann Weinberg Langway and her family. Merri was born in Brockton, on May 17, 1955. She was a graduate of Brockton High School and Simmons College, and she spent most of her career at Notre Dame Academy in Hingham. She was the A.P. English teacher there. The disease that came to take her away showed surprise at how she managed to keep a step ahead. She questioned every test, everyone, and everything. Her esteemed oncologist, Dr. Freter, was no exception. He found her amusing, eventually. If you knew Merri, you knew what a wonderful person she was, a unique presence in both her families. She was a great daughter and sister, and dear companion. She was probably the most celebrated teacher at Notre Dame since Cappy Doyle reigned supreme. Her humor was close to beyond description, maybe darkly humorous, like Charles Addams. Her dedication to her "girls" was true and sure. She sincerely loved them all. She loved Notre Dame. Merri was the best, special. She will be sorely missed by all who loved her. She is survived by her loving companion and friend, William Martel, her girls, her aunts and uncles, dear cousins, her astonishingly helpful friends and former colleagues. A celebration in her memory will be held at a garden party next spring (2021). Details and a web site will be available soon. Please come with your stories of this dear person, and be ready to share them. For complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com
.