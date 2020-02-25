Home

Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-3318
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:30 AM
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
Michael A. Beltsios, 78, of Taunton, formerly of Brockton, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. His funeral service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, Taunton. Burial will follow in the Berkley Common Cemetery, Berkley. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours for Mr. Beltsios will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home. To view full obituary see www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 25, 2020
