Michael Albert Donahue of Brockton, passed away peace- fully at the Brush Hill Care Center of Milton on April 19, 2020. Michael was a devoted son, brother, uncle and nephew to the extended Donahue family. He was the devoted son of the late Henry E. and Madeleine L. (Nadeau) Donahue and is survived by his loving brother Mark Donahue and his wife Eileen of Sharon, Brian Donahue and his wife Marina of West Bridgewater, Stephen Donahue and his wife Shirley of Raynham, his sister Alida Nally and her husband James of Glenview, Il, Colin Donahue and his wife Carol of Marshfield, Christopher Donahue and his wife LaDeana of East Bridgewater, and Gary Donahue and his wife Nancy of Easton. Michael was a cherished uncle to nineteen nieces and nephews and numerous grand nieces and grand nephews. He is also survived by his aunts Margaret Adams of Yarmouth and Brenda Springer and her husband Thomas of Berkley. Michael was a 1972 graduate of Brockton Highschool and a communicant of Saint Patricks Parish in Brockton. Michael lived most of his life in Brockton and Easton. He was known to many for his generosity, friendship, and good humor. Michael enjoyed working with his hands - especially to create gifts. He also enjoyed finding treasures in yard sales for his family and friends. Michael was a true truck and car enthusiast and enjoyed sharing this passion with others. Michael lived the last six years as a resident of Brush Hill Care Center. He was loved by staff and other residents particularly for his generous spirit and sense of humor. Michael enjoyed sharing jokes as well as gifts of clothing and food with fellow residents. The Donahue family is profoundly grateful to the staff of Brush Hill Care Center for the enormous love and respect they gave Michael. Michael will be missed by his large family, his friends and his caregivers. A private burial will take place at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. A celebration of Michaels Life and memorial Mass will be held at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020