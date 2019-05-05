Home

Michael A. Lincoln, 61, of West Bridgewater, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He is survived by his brothers, Calvin A. Lincoln, Edward R. Lincoln, Donald E. Lincoln, David P. Lincoln and his wife Gisele, Dan A. Lincoln and Jeffrey S. Lincoln and his companion Rhonda. Following cremation, a memorial gathering will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment will take place on Thursday at 12 p.m. in Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. For guest book, visit www.russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 5, 2019
