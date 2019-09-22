Home

Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
Michael A. Palangio, age 69, of Brockton, died November 2, 2018, at Baypointe Rehabilitation Center. He was the son of the late Michael and Jennie (Colaneri) Palangio. Mike was born in Hartford, Conn., and had been a Brockton resident for many years. He is survived by many loving friends. A graveside service will be held in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield, Conn., on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. For online condolences, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 22, 2019
