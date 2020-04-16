Home

Michael Brine, of Hanson, died April 3, 2020. Son of the late Thomas and Lilly, he was also the brother of Preston, Dennis, and Timmy. He was from a loving family. Mike was a singular presence in this world, serving to remind all those around him of the existence of both fragility and valiant effort, often unseen and underappreciated. He was a musician and music lover. He generously gave flowers to the dispossessed. He struggled constantly with chronic illness throughout his life. He created infuriating and exhausting burdens for those who loved him most. He inoculated a sense of gratefulness in all those who worked with him and those who came to love him. He will be sorely missed.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 16, 2020
