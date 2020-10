Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael D. DeCarvalho died Oct., 23, 2020, at the age of 29, while living in Bangor, Maine. Michael grew up in East Bridgewater, Mass. He is survived by his parents, David and Heather; sisters, Stephanie and April, both of East Bridgewater, Mass.; grandparents, Don and Mary Melville of Abington, Mass.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Michael will be laid to rest with private services.



