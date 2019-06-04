Home

Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
457 Oak St.
Brockton, MA
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Michael G. Aftosmes Sr., of Attleboro, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Florida. Michael is survived by his children, Caterina Brown and her husband Gregory, Michael G. Aftosmes Jr. and his wife Carma, Debra Aftousmes-Kristenson and her wife Sandie and George "Jody" Aftosmes and his wife Junko Fukuma; and his grandchildren, Caris, Tessa, Veronica, Meridith, Derek, Makenzie and Mason. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Michael was the brother of the late Charles Aftosmes and Irene Athas. Calling hours in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton on Friday, June 7, 2019, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service in the church at 11 a.m. Interment will be held in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton, MA 02301. For guest book, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 4, 2019
