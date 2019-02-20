|
Michael G. Karafotias, 68, passed February 12, 2019, surrounded by family, after a period of failing health. Born and raised in Brockton, he was the son of the late George and Mary (Brides) Karafotias. He was a graduate of the Brockton High School, Class of 1968, and Springfield College, Class of 1972, where he was renowned for his track and field abilities setting a record for his amazing high jump of 6'10". In recognition of this talent, Michael was inducted into the Brockton High School Hall of Fame in 2012. Michael was a longtime employee of Tufts Health Plan, where he enjoyed his work and valued the friendship of his co-workers. As an avid golfer, he found great joy in the relationships he forged over the years with friends and family on the golf course. He was a faithful Red Sox fan and always looked forward to his annual opening day adventure with longtime friends. He is survived by his wife, Joyce (Kesselman) Karafotias of Norfolk; stepchildren, Keri Kanter of Norfolk, Adam Kanter and his wife Jodi of Pittsburg, Pa., Lisa Lucas of Norton; and niece, Heather (Roscoe) Pomerleau of Brockton. Michael would often say while he had no children he was blessed with eight beautiful grandchildren, Ross, Hayley and Devin Lucas of Norton, as well as Jared, Kamryn, Jeremy, Kiley and Aliyah Kanter of Pittsburg, Pa. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, February 21, 4-8 p.m. at the Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller Street, Medfield. In Michael's memory, donations can be made to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center at https://donation.upmc.com/donation/.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2019