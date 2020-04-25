|
Michael J. Flashner, of Randolph, formerly of So. Boston, passed away unexpectedly on April 16, 2020, at the age of 71. Born in Boston, Michael proudly served his country in the United States Marines during the Vietnam Era. He was a Master Barber and taught haircutting for several years. He also worked as a driver for many years at Carey Transportation. Michael developed a program call "AWOL" (A Way Of Life), which he was instrumental in bringing the program into prisons across the state. He was also passionate and a strong activist about AIDS awareness during the 80's and 90's. A devoted husband, father, son, brother and grandfather, Michael will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Michael was the husband of Karen Ready Flashner. Loving father of Michael J. Flashner, Jr. and his wife Kelly of Randolph and Jon Flashner of So. Boston. Dear son of Catherine R. (Bova) Walsh of Randolph and the late John T. Walsh. Devoted brother of Barbara Flynn and her late husband David L. Flynn of Bridgewater and Daniel Walsh and his wife Denise of Pembroke. Also survived by several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Michael's family will honor and remember his life privately. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St., Randolph. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 25, 2020