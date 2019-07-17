|
Michael J. Grieco, 60, of Fall River, left this world unexpectedly on July 14, 2019. A native of Brockton, the son of the late Rosemarie and Peter Grieco, he served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1976 to 1980. For the last 25 years, he worked in the food service industry. He was an enthusiastic sports fan who loved his Red Sox and his Patriots and enjoyed his years as the President of the Brockton South Little League, and an avid history buff who could tell you anything about the Kennedys. He enjoyed the many road trips he took with family and friends especially those with his grandchildren. Mike was the loving father of Sheyanne, Michael Jr. (and Jill), Peter, Anthony Grieco and loving stepfather to Amy, Melissa, Adam Rebelo (and Meagan); beloved grandfather of Kelly and James Dorsey Jr., Noelle Smith, Aviana Homem and Alden Rebelo; dear brother of Michele (Wind) McCorkle (and Jay) and Mark Grieco (and Theresa); husband of Pamela Rebelo Grieco; former husband of Nadine (Adams) Solomon; an uncle of several nieces and nephews and had a great group of friends who he lovingly called the "geezers". All are welcome to calling hours Thursday, July 18, from 4-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Cremation and private committal. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a in his name. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on July 17, 2019