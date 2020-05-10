|
Rev. Michael J. Regan, age 83, of Boston, died unexpectedly May 4, 2020 at Marian Manor Nursing Home. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late John and Margaret (O'Shea) Regan. Fr. Regan was raised in Dorchester and was a graduate of Boston Latin School, St. John Seminary, Boston College and University of San Francisco. In 1962 he was ordained a priest at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. His assignments included Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Concord; Mount St. Vincent Center, Wellesley Hills; St. Joseph Church, Malden; Pope John XXII High School, Everett; St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Bridgewater and St. Bridget Church, Abington. While pastor of St. Thomas Aquinas, he was named Vicar of the Brockton Region-Plymouth Vicariate. In 2012, Fr. Regan celebrated his 50 year anniversary in the priesthood. Before living at Marian Manor, he spent the last years of his retirement at Regina Cleri Residence for priests. Fr. Regan enjoyed traveling to Nova Scotia and was an avid reader, especially of mysteries. He was the brother of John D. Regan and his wife Elaine of Centerville and the late James W. Regan, uncle of Scott D. Regan of Quincy and Tracy H. Duryea of Sandwich and great-uncle of Emily, Kathleen and Julia Duryea. Due to Covid-19 guidelines, private family services will be held and Fr. Regan will be buried in New Calvary Cemetery, Boston.
Published in The Enterprise on May 10, 2020