Michael J. Mangiacotti Sr., age 78, of Brockton, died February 18, 2020, at Good Samaritan Medical Center, after a brief illness. He was the loving husband of Gert (Carey) Mangiacotti for 53 years. Born in Boston, Mike grew up in the Mission Hill section of Roxbury. He attended Mission Church High School, graduating in 1960. At Mission, Mike was the Class President and excelled in sports. He was the captain of football, basketball and baseball teams. His senior year he was named to the All-Catholic Conference teams in baseball and football. In football, Mike was the All-Catholic Conference MVP. He later coached baseball and basketball at Mission. In 2018, Mike was inducted into the Xaverian Brothers High School Athletic Hall of Fame for his achievements at Mission. He was known as "Mr. Mission". During the 1960s, Mike served with the U.S. Marine Corp Reserves. He worked for over 30 years with the U.S. Postal Service and Enterprise Rent-a-Car for 15 years. He was very active in Our Lady of Lourdes parish in Brockton. He coached CYO basketball at Lourdes and served as an usher. Mike and Gert enjoyed traveling and all sports and were avid Boston College football fans. Spending time with his family was very important to Mike. In addition to his wife, Mike is survived by his two sons, Michael Mangiacotti Jr. and Marc Mangiacotti and his wife Kerri. He was the grandfather of Brock and Emma Mangiacotti; and brother of Daniel Mangiacotti, Mary Petroski, Regina McConoghy and the late Margaret, Gerard and Joseph Mangiacotti. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Sunday 2-6 p.m. The procession will gather at the funeral home on Monday at 9:30 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Xaverian Brothers High School, in care of Mission Church High School Scholarship Fund, 800 Clapboardtree St., Westwood, MA 02090. Please mention "In Memory of Mike Mangiacotti" in the comments section. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2020