Michael P. "Duna" Cappiello, age 89, of West Bridgewater, died April 7, 2020, following a period of failing health. Michael was the devoted husband for 60 years of Marilyn Jean (Sprague) Cappiello. Born and raised in Brockton, he was the son of the late Michael and Carmela (Piccuitto) Cappiello. Michael was a graduate of Brockton High School, where he played on the all scholastic baseball and football teams. During the Korean War Michael served in the Army. Following his time in the service, Michael became owner of the L and M Club (formerly the Russell Club), the Wine Chalet in Hull and Cappiello's Restaurant in Raynham. He later enjoyed working for BAMSI for many years until his retirement. He was extremely proud of his children, grandchildren and family, and enjoyed being involved in his sons company, Cappiello Boxing Promotions. As a first cousin to Rocky Marciano, he was able to travel the world with Rocky for boxing matches. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Michael, Richard and Sheila Cappiello, and grandchildren Brandon, Michael, Nicholas and Cody Cappiello. He was the brother of the late Thomas Cappiello, Theresa Poliseno, Louis Cappiello and Tina Sylvia. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID19, visitation, funeral Mass and burial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020