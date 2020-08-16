Michael P. Duna Cappiello, age 89, of West Bridgewater, died April 7, 2020 following a period of failing health. Michael was the devoted husband for 60 years of Marilyn Jean (Sprague) Cappiello. Born and raised in Brockton, he was the son of the late Michael and Carmela (Piccuitto) Cappiello. Michael was a graduate of Brockton High School, where he played on the all scholastic baseball and football teams. During the Korean War Michael served in the Army. Following his time in the service, Michael became owner of the L and M Club (formerly the Russell Club), the Wine Chalet in Hull and Cappiellos Restaurant in Raynham. He later enjoyed working for BAMSI for many years until his retirement. He was extremely proud of his children, grandchildren and family, and enjoyed being involved in his sons company, Cappiello Boxing Promotions. As a first cousin to Rocky Marciano, he was able to travel the world with Rocky for boxing matches. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Michael, Richard and Sheila Cappiello, and grandchildren Brandon, Michael, Nicholas and Cody Cappiello. He was the brother of the late Thomas Cappiello, Theresa Poliseno, Louis Cappiello and Tina Sylvia. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123) Brockton, Saturday August 22, from 9-10am followed by a funeral mass in Christ the King Church at 10:30am and Burial with military honors at Pine Hill Cemetery. For directions and online condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com
or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service. In following COVID guidelines, masks must be worn, and social distancing observed.