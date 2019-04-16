|
Michael P. Chatsko, of Carver, passed away April 13, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of the late Diane (Richardi) Chatsko. Loving brother of Edward Chatsko of W. Bridgewater, Melvin Chatsko and his wife Nancy of Whitman, Loretta Cook of Pembroke, Patricia Bosworth of AZ, and Michelle Martin of TX. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Michael will be dearly missed by his close friends at the Cranberry Village, the Hanover School System, and Milton Academy. A funeral service will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rt. 37), Holbrook on Thursday, April 18th at 10am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, April 17th from 5-7pm. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For online guestbook and directions, please visit us at our website, www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 16, 2019