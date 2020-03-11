Home

Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Michael R. Anderson


1951 - 2020
Michael R. Anderson Obituary
Michael R. Anderson, 68, of Brockton, passed away on March 7, 2020, of pneumonia after a long illness with sarcoidosis. Native of Boston, he was a son of the late Carl and Marguerite (McGinley) Anderson. He was employed in the Comcast supply division in Stoughton, Brockton, Taunton and currently Foxborough. Mike enjoyed playing and watching golf, the Red Sox, Patriots and Bruins games, Castle Island, yard puttering and family times. He was blessed with wonderful neighbors and co-workers. Mike will be sadly missed by his loving wife of almost 44 years, Barbara A. (Norris) Anderson; his beloved dogs; his close brother-in-law, George Norris and his wife Marilyn of Acton, Maine; many nieces and nephews; and a sister, Donna Hatch and her husband John of Chestnut Hill. He was also brother of the late Carl and Arthur Anderson. Following cremation, all are welcome to memorial calling hours Saturday, March 14, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate in Mike's memory to . Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 11, 2020
