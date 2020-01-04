|
Michael Scott Healy, 58 of East Bridgewater, passed away December 31, 2019 at Brigham & Womens Hospital after a brief illness. Lifelong resident of East Bridgewater he was the son of Robert G. Healy and the late Marilyn E. (Leitch) Healy of East Bridgewater. Beloved husband of Joyce Healy and father of Kaitlyn Healy. Brother of Marie E. Hickey and her husband Scott. Nephew of Robert H. Landry and the late Joanne M. Landry. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Jacqueline and David Vincent, Ryan and Allyson Hickey, and Meghann Hickey. Great uncle to Zachary and Jacob Vincent. Michael was employed in the Biotech Industry for the past 35 years, most recently employed as Director of Quality Assurance at Finch Therapeutics. Michael has a Bachelor degree in Math and Computer Science from Bridgewater State University and a double Masters Degree from Northeastern University. He also held several Scientific Patterns. He was a big sports fan and he loved to watch sports in his free time. He also loved history, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his family. Relatives and friends invited to attend Visiting hours in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman on Monday January 6th 4-8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held in Tuesday in Holy Ghost Church, Whitman at 10 am. Burial to follow at Northville Cemetery in East Bridgewater. For directions or to send a condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 4, 2020