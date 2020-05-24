Home

Michael W. Bewley, age 71, of Norton died May 20, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Brighton. He was the devoted husband of Wendy A. (Thetonia) Bewley for 50 years. Michael was born and raised in Indianapolis, Indiana and had lived in Norton for the past 40 years. During the Vietnam War, Michael served in the US Army in Germany. Michael had worked at the Pepsi Cola plant in Taunton and retired in 2010 after 30 years of service. A member of a Corvette Club, he enjoyed car shows, antique markets, collecting tools and was a casino fanatic. Michael will be remembered as an easy going guy who would help anyone at any time. He enjoyed driving his 1976 Corvette Stingray but more importantly spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his wife Wendy, Michael is survived by his children Laura Bewley and her partner Vincent Rams of Norton and Eric Bewley and his partner Jackie Elias of Taunton. He was the grandfather of Connor and Emily Rams and brother of the late Patrick Bewley and Sandra Brammer. Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, May 26, at 10 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Brockton. For online condolences please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 24, 2020
