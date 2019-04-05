|
Michaela (McCabe) LaBelle, age 66, of Charlotte, N.C., passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, with family by her side. She graduated from Brockton High School in 1970 and became an LPN in 1983. She was preceded in death by her father, William J. McCabe. She is survived by her mother, Lorraine (Higgins) McCabe; brother, Robert McCabe; daughters, Nicole (O'Brien) Buckley, Alexandra LaBelle, Andrea (LaBelle) Flynn; four grandchildren, Jack, Molly, Sam, Benjamin Hughes; and many loving cousins and dear friends. There will be a small service at Milton Cemetery in Milton, Mass., followed by a family gathering in Brockton, Mass. Date of service can be found at Bostonsmortuary.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 5, 2019