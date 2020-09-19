Michele B. (Richman) Gardner of Brockton passed away on September 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 65. Born in Chicago, IL, Michele graduated from Natick High School. She worked for the City of Brockton School Department in Health Services for over 34 years. Michele cherished the time she spent with her family. She was a kind and loving woman who will be missed by all who knew her. Beloved wife for 46 years of Alfred W. Gardner III. Loving mother of Scott I. Gardner and his wife Tina of Carver and Melissa I. Gardner and her husband Marcio Dias Da Silva of Brockton. Dear daughter of the late Marvin Richman and Irene (Liebert) Richman. Devoted sister of Lorraine Garber of Natick, Mark Bresner of Marblehead, Elaine Richman of TX, Bruce Richman of IL, Arlene Brener of Westwood, Sheryl Richman-Brady of Shrewsbury and Alan Richman of CT. Cherished grandmother of Taylor and Travis Gardner of Carver and Isabella and Julia Dias Da Silva of Brockton. Michele is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A private graveside service was held to honor and remember Michele's life at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
.