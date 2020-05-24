|
Michele "Mickey" (Cataldo) Tarentino, of Plymouth, died May 19, 2020 at Beth Israel Hospital due to medical complications. Michele was the wife of the late Ralph Tarentino and daughter of the late Marie (Bousquet) and Dominic "Doc" Cataldo. Michele grew up in Brockton, eventually moving to Middleborough to make a home for her family. She devoted her life to caring for the elderly, sick and terminally ill through hospice and respice, as a home health aide, CNA and LPN. Through her work and in her personal life, she provided care and comfort to those who needed it most. She completed her career at Children's Hospital, Boston. Mickey enjoyed spending time with her family, sitting at the beach, seafood dinners, traveling, going on adventures, jewelry shopping, watching musicals, spending time with her granddaughter, and reading scripture. Her remarkable strength was founded in her unshakeable faith and deep belief in the Lord. Beautiful from the inside out, Michele always sought to find the good in others and in life. She was well known for her gentile, calm demeanor, her ability to make people laugh, and her kindness. She loved her family fiercely and was quick to welcome friends of her children and grandchild as part of it. Michele was deeply loved by all those whose lives she touched and will always be in our hearts. Michele will be missed by her son Jason Tarentino and his wife Pauline of Middleborough, daughter Leah Ardini and her husband Kevin of Hanover and her favorite granddaughter Mariah Tarentino of Hanover. She was the twin sister of Marcelle Lincoln and her husband Charles of Middleborough, sister of Stephen Cataldo and his wife Lynne of Raynham, Mark Cataldo and his wife MaryEllen of Taunton, Melissa Cataldo and her partner Mike Fournier of East Bridgewater and the late Christopher Cataldo. She is also survived by a sister-in-law Susan Cataldo, many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and great friends. Due to Covid-19 Guidelines, private family services will be held.
Published in The Enterprise on May 24, 2020