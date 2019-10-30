|
Michelle Marie Bennett, 52, of Brockton, died October 24, 2019, in Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. She was born in Stoughton, daughter of the late Richard and Olga M. (Ostapchuk) Bennett, and was a bus driver for 1st Student for some 20 years. Michelle enjoyed scratch tickets, her coupons, playing the slot machines and listening to rock music. Her job transporting students for years was her greatest joy. Survivors include 3 sons, Steven M. Figueiredo, Dean Q. Le and TJ Starks, all of Brockton; 5 daughters, Michelle T. and Lisa Figueiredo, both of Taunton, Cheryl M. Figueiredo, Mimi and Rajaya Starks, all of Brockton; 9 grandchildren; 3 brothers, Mark Bennett of Attleboro, John Bennett of Brockton and Richard Bennett of New Hampshire; 3 sisters, Dawn Villa of California, Leonor Bennett of Nebraska and Kristen Correia of Newton; and her loving partner, Tyrone Starks of Brockton. Visitation in the Home of Funerarias Multi Culturel, 238 Court Street, Brockton, Friday, November 1, from 5-8 p.m. Cremation to follow. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information, please visit www.funerariasmulticulturel.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 30, 2019