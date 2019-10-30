Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funerarias Multi Culturel
238 Court St
Brockton, MA 02302
(508) 586-0030
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funerarias Multi Culturel
238 Court St
Brockton, MA 02302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle M. Bennett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle M. Bennett Obituary
Michelle Marie Bennett, 52, of Brockton, died October 24, 2019, in Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital. She was born in Stoughton, daughter of the late Richard and Olga M. (Ostapchuk) Bennett, and was a bus driver for 1st Student for some 20 years. Michelle enjoyed scratch tickets, her coupons, playing the slot machines and listening to rock music. Her job transporting students for years was her greatest joy. Survivors include 3 sons, Steven M. Figueiredo, Dean Q. Le and TJ Starks, all of Brockton; 5 daughters, Michelle T. and Lisa Figueiredo, both of Taunton, Cheryl M. Figueiredo, Mimi and Rajaya Starks, all of Brockton; 9 grandchildren; 3 brothers, Mark Bennett of Attleboro, John Bennett of Brockton and Richard Bennett of New Hampshire; 3 sisters, Dawn Villa of California, Leonor Bennett of Nebraska and Kristen Correia of Newton; and her loving partner, Tyrone Starks of Brockton. Visitation in the Home of Funerarias Multi Culturel, 238 Court Street, Brockton, Friday, November 1, from 5-8 p.m. Cremation to follow. George F. Fiske III and Drew H. Fiske, Directors. For further information, please visit www.funerariasmulticulturel.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now