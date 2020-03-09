Home

Michelle R. Colburn

Michelle R. Colburn Obituary
Michelle R. Colburn, 45, born in S. Weymouth, Mass., March 16, 1974, passed on December 2, 2019, at Cornerstone Hospice in Orlando, Fla. She is survived by her Dad, Mom, brother, Paul of Scottsdale, Ariz., his wife Janae, and their daughter, Hailey. A memorial service will be held at the United Church of Christ at 10 Bedford St., Abington, Mass., at 12 p.m. on March 14, 2020. A luncheon will be held after the service for family and friends in the parish hall.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 9, 2020
