Mickey Gillis, age 77, of Brockton, died July 28, 2020, at Massachusetts General Hospital, following a brief illness. Mickey was the loving husband for 42 years of Kathleen M. "Kathy" (Rynne) Gillis. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Malcolm and Mary (MacDonald) Gillis. He was raised in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy High School. For 38 years, Mickey worked at Gillette in Boston and retired as head of production. While at Gillette he taught tennis to fellow employees. Following his retirement he worked at Midway Auto in Abington. Mickey had been a longtime communicant of St. Nicholas and St. Edith Stein churches. He was very active at St. Edith Stein as a volunteer, eucharistic minister and head usher. He was a gentleman who had an infectious smile and radiated kindness. He enjoyed tending his lawn and attending car shows, but his grandchildren were his greatest joy. In addition to his wife Kathy, he is survived by his sons, Greg Gillis and his wife Carolynn of Hanson and Robert Gillis of Brockton. He was the grandfather of Veronika Gillis, Allison Blanchard, Kevin and Cory Gillis; brother of Clare Hagan of CA, Marlene Gillis of Brockton, Bernard Gillis and his wife Clare of Waltham, Gerard Gillis of Lexington and the late Robert Gillis and his sister in-law Sandra Gillis of Dennis. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mickey's family wishes to thank the 10th floor cancer wing and hospice staff at Mass General Hospital who helped him with their care and compassion. They would especially like to thank oncologist Dr. Erik Newman for his dedication to Mickey's care. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Monday, August 3, 4-8 p.m. The funeral procession will gather at the funeral home Tuesday at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass at St. Edith Stein Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Melrose Cemetery. Please consider donations in Mickey's name to The Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT. For directions and online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com
