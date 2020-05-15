Home

Mikayla A. Kingman

Mikayla A. Kingman Obituary
Mikayla Ann Kingman, 23, of East Bridgewater, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born October 1, 1996, in Brockton. Mikayla was an inspiration to all, her smile would light up a room. She was an all-star athlete all throughout high school and a champion in bodybuilding; placing 1st in 3 categories and overall champion for 2 categories in the NPC Jay Cutler Classic. Mikayla loved spending time at the beach and watching sunsets, she loved her s'mores. She was dedicated to spreading the message of motivation. Little Mikey will never be forgotten. She is survived by her loving parents, Gary and Linda Kingman of East Bridgewater. In addition to her parents, Mikayla is survived by her siblings, Jason Imlach and his wife Jen, Gary Kingman Jr. and his wife Katlynn, Keri Kingman and her fiance Irina Zhizhina. She was also the adored aunt of Colton and Kellan; with many uncles, aunts, and cousins. Mikayla was the granddaughter of Mitsi Kingman and her late husband William Kingman. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Mary and Harry Baker. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Massachusetts. No services will be held in Florida. Memorial contributions in memory of Mikayla Kingman are suggested to https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/donate/. Friends are invited to send condolences via the online guest book, which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Fort Myers, Fla., is entrusted with final care.
Published in The Enterprise on May 15, 2020
