|
|
Mildred A. (Carpenter) Merolli of Raynham, formerly of East Bridgewater, age 83, passed away in the Oak Hill Health Care Center in Middleboro on February 17, 2020. Mildred was born in East Bridgewater, daughter of the late Bernice (Thrasher) and Charles B. Carpenter. Mildred was the office manager for Thompson Marine for many years and also worked for the True Value Hardware Store in Bridgewater. Wife of the late Gregory Merolli, she was the mother of Theresa J. Kenn of Raynham and Gregory C. Merolli of East Bridgewater; sister of Richard Carpenter Bridgewater. Mildred is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will begin Friday, February 21, at 11 a.m. in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, and conclude with a service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, East Bridgewater. For online guest book, www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2020